Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly will retain existing military shipments to Israel, according to Canadian reports, despite a parliamentary decision to halt further exports of arms to Israel.

This comes after Canada’s parliament passed a motion to “cease the further authorization and transfer of arms exports to Israel.”

Joly’s stance adopts only the strict language of the motion that passed, which was greatly watered down from the original draft on Monday.

Earlier versions called for Canada to suspend all trade in military goods with Israel, including technology.

In the first two months of the war, the Toronto Star reported, Israel bought at least $21.1 in military shipments from Canada.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz blasted the Canadian decision on Monday, saying, “History will judge the Canadian government's current move harshly.”

The motion was the result of the New Democratic Party (NDP) left-leaning politics, which heavily favors stymieing assistance to Israel over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

After negotiations with Canada’s ruling Liberal Party, key parts of the original motion were dropped, including the call for a two-state solution and all military exports to Israel.

The US administration, Israel's main supplier, is reportedly mulling limiting weapons shipments to Israel if the IDF launches operations in Rafah.

Netanyahu has stated that Israel will continue to conduct its war with Hamas, with or without help from abroad.

