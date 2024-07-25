Captain Ariel Topaz, victim of terror attack, dies of his wounds - IDF

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that Captain Ariel Topaz, who was wounded in a terrorist attack on July 14, had died of his injuries.

Topaz, an intelligence officer, was hit in a ramming attack near the Tzrifin military base in central Israel, in the Nir Zvi junction.

Three other soldiers were wounded in the attack, with IDF reservists neutralizing the terrorist, east Jerusalem resident Muhammed Shehab.

Topaz's funeral will be held later on Thursday.