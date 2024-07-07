IDF Major Jalaa Ibrahem killed in action in southern Gaza
Druze community says his grandfather was killed in an IDF operation in the West Bank years ago
1 min read
Major Jalaa Ibrahem, a platoon commander in the Engineering Corps, was killed fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday.
A member of Israel's Druze community, Ibrahem's grandfather was killed in an IDF operation in the West Bank city of Tulkarm years ago.
