IDF Major Jalaa Ibrahem killed in action in southern Gaza

Druze community says his grandfather was killed in an IDF operation in the West Bank years ago

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Captain Jalaa Ibrahem, an Engineering Corps commander who was killed fighting in the southern Gaza Strip
Captain Jalaa Ibrahem, an Engineering Corps commander who was killed fighting in the southern Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

Major Jalaa Ibrahem, a platoon commander in the Engineering Corps, was killed fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said Sunday.

A member of Israel's Druze community, Ibrahem's grandfather was killed in an IDF operation in the West Bank city of Tulkarm years ago.

More to follow

This article received 4 comments

Comments