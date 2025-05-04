Captain Noam Ravid & Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror killed in Rafah

The IDF spokesperson's unit said on Sunday two Yahalom Unit fighters were killed over the weekend from an explosion in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip – Captain Noam Ravid, a 23-year-old from Sha'arei Tikva and Sergeant Yaly Seror, a 20-year-old from Omer.

In the incident, another soldier from Yahalom, the elite Combat Engineering Corps unit, was seriously wounded and another was moderately wounded.

In Shejaiya, north Gaza, a reserve soldier from the 7007th Battalion of the Jerusalem (16th) Brigade was seriously injured. All the soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment and their families were updated.

"The heart is broken," said Omer Council head Erez Badash. "All of Omer mourns today for the fall of Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror... Yaly was one of those people you meet and instantly fall in love with. A big smile, a huge heart, a friend to all. A man of values, of love, of action."