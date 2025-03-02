Captive IDF soldier Nimrod Cohen identified from Horn video Hamas released

The family of the Israeli soldier Nimrod Cohen, held captive in the Gaza Strip, said on Saturday that they had identified their son in the video published the day before by Hamas.

In this recording, Eitan and Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and other hostages whose faces have been blurred can be seen. The Cohen family says they recognized Nimrod, who appears wearing a t-shirt and bearing a characteristic tattoo.

In the video broadcast with the agreement of the Horn family, brothers Eitan and Iair are seen embracing. Iair Horn, freed on the 498th day of the war, declares: "They are making me leave my little brother here, to die," while his brother Eitan, still in captivity, adds: "It is illogical to separate families in this way."

"Get everyone out and don't separate families, don't destroy our lives," Eitan said in the video. "Tell mom and dad to continue the protests and for this government to sign phase two to bring us all home." He addressed the Prime Minister directly: "[Benjamin] Netanyahu, if you have a bit of heart, sign, sign today."

Father Yehuda Cohen said during a demonstration of hostage families that his "son Nimrod is a soldier who was kidnapped from a burning tank. He is alive and he, like all the hostages, begs us from this hell to save them now. All of them, and all at once."

"We are addressing President Trump - there are still 59 hostages in Gaza who are living a Holocaust," he added. "Netanyahu is trying to sabotage your agreement, Mr. President. He is the one creating the current crisis in the negotiations. Don't let him fail the agreement."

About two weeks ago, Cohen revealed in an interview with Channel 12 that the family had received a message from Nimrod. "We got news from him last week, from two hostages who spent eight months with him in the tunnels," the father explained. "I'm doing fine, don't worry about me. I love you," Nimrod conveyed to his parents through the former captives.