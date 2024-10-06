Casualties reported as Haifa struck by Hezbollah rockets

Tiberias, another northern Israeli city, also hit by barrage; it is understood air defenses failed to intercept the barrage

Site of impact in Haifa
Site of impact in Haifa

Casualties were reported in the northern Israeli city of Haifa after air defenses failed to intercept a barrage of Hezbollah rockets.

Footage taken by Haifa residents showed a street in the northern coastal city was damaged by direct impact. 

