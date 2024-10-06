Casualties reported as Haifa struck by Hezbollah rockets

Casualties were reported in the northern Israeli city of Haifa after air defenses failed to intercept a barrage of Hezbollah rockets.

Footage taken by Haifa residents showed a street in the northern coastal city was damaged by direct impact.