Cautious optimism in Israel as negotiations advance - report | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 524: The Israeli N12 channel said that an Israeli official voiced optimistism about the possibility of an agreement to extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. "There is still time to reach an agreement on this small framework," he said. "If the discussions in Doha were at a standstill, the delegation would already be back in Israel. The negotiations have not collapsed. On the contrary, there is progress."

The so-called Witkoff plan, proposed by US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, would extend the ceasefire by a couple of months, Arabic media reports said, with remaining hostages to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.

However, Israeli officials denied the details of the deal as described by the reports.

Meanwhile, Hamas "welcomed" a statement by US President Donald Trump that Palestinians will not be forcibly evicted from Gaza.

