Ceasefire calls 'are calls for Hamas to keep the hostages' - Israeli UN mission

“Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Hamas to keep the hostages, and for Hamas to keep its weapons and rockets so it can carry out another October 7,” Israel’s mission to the UN in Geneva said Tuesday.

“Israel has sounded alarm bells for years on Hamas, its diversion of aid, and its use of the Palestinian people as human shields,” the mission said in a statement.

The mission’s statement was in response to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, who earlier lamented that “alarm bells sounded over the past month by the UN… have not been heeded.”

Turk urged preventing “imminent famine in Gaza,” adding that “Israel, as the occupying power, has the obligation to ensure the provision of food and medical care to the population commensurate with their needs and to facilitate the work of humanitarian organizations to deliver that assistance.”

Turk’s statement echoes similar sentiments expressed by EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell on Monday, who blamed Israel for weaponizing the hunger of Gazans. This earned a sharp rebuke from Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who pointed to the theft of humanitarian aid by terrorist groups like Hamas.

“Despite the rockets, the holding of our hostages, the acts of pure evil on October 7, Israel is committed to facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the mission said.

“Israel is at war with Hamas, not the Palestinian people. Israel is doing everything it can to flood Gaza with aid, including by land, air and sea. The UN must also step up.”

Israel has pointed out that it has imposed no limits on the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into the Palestinian enclave.

