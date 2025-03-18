Back to war: Ceasefire ends as IDF carries out strikes in Gaza, hundreds reportedly killed | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 529: The Israel Defense Forces carried out widespread strikes against Hamas in the Gaza Strip overnight, with more than 200 reportedly killed. The surprise attack ended 58 days of ceasefire, with Israel having stressed on numerous occasions that the deal would not continue if the release of hostages did not continue as well.

The IDF Home Front Command guidelines were updated to include no school in communities near Gaza. Farmers will also not be permitted to work in areas near the fence. Hamas, meanwhile, claimed that it had followed the conditions of the ceasefire, despite repeated violations, and warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was playing

