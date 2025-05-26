CEO of Gaza aid group resigns, citing inability to uphold humanitarian principles

Jake Wood, CEO of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has stepped down just days before the group was set to begin operations.

Wood, a former U.S. Marine, said he could not implement the plan without compromising core humanitarian principles like neutrality and independence.

“It is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles... which I will not abandon,” he stated. His resignation comes amid widespread criticism from the UN and NGOs, which refused to cooperate with GHF, arguing the model would displace Palestinians and restrict access to aid.

Questions around GHF’s credibility also surfaced, including a donor memo naming two individuals who later denied involvement and admissions that only 60% of Gaza’s population could initially be served. While Israel agreed to some of Wood’s demands, including expanding distribution sites, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s recent announcement to limit aid zones contradicts those assurances.

Wood’s departure casts serious doubt on the future of GHF and may derail Israel’s push to control aid delivery independently. He urged Israel to expand humanitarian access “without delay, diversion or discrimination,” and reiterated that long-term stability requires the release of hostages, an end to hostilities, and a path to peace.