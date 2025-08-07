“Chaotic, not pretty, but it works,” Trump official defends GHF

Recommended -

A senior Trump administration official defended the performance of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) during a background briefing with reporters this week, saying the controversial aid initiative is "chaotic," “not pretty,” but ultimately effective especially compared to past efforts led by the United Nations.

The official, speaking after the State Department approved a $30 million grant for the foundation, sharply criticized the U.N.'s long-standing role in Gaza aid delivery.

"Billions and billions of dollars have been poured into Gaza for decades, and the result of that is what?” the official said.

Launched on May 27, GHF claims to have delivered nearly 110 million meals in just over two months, operating independently of U.N. channels, which the U.S. and Israel allege have been repeatedly compromised by Hamas.

According to the senior official, 100% of GHF trucks have reached secure distribution points and successfully delivered aid to civilians. In contrast, only about 7% of non-GHF aid trucks make it through without being intercepted, looted, or “self-distributed by armed individuals,” the official added, quoting a term used by the U.N.

United Nations data supports the claim that nearly 89% of its trucks were looted between May 19 and August 5. The global body, however, has refused to partner with GHF, arguing that it lacks neutrality and alignment with humanitarian principles. Hamas, during ongoing ceasefire talks, has also reportedly demanded GHF be shut down.

The Trump administration sees it differently. “Why would the U.N. not participate? What is the harm in trying to deliver food in a rational way?” the official asked, suggesting that objections stem from the foundation’s coordination with Israeli security forces—who protect aid routes and guard areas outside distribution sites, supported by U.S. private contractors on-site.

“The U.N. says it can’t deliver aid because there’s no alignment with security, but then won’t work with those who do provide that alignment,” the official said. “You can’t have it both ways.”

While acknowledging that GHF is not a long-term fix, the official argued that it represents a practical step forward: “It’s not the holistic solution… but it’s part of something that can help build opportunity for Gazans.” Dismissing both the idea that GHF alone is the answer and that it should be abandoned entirely, the official said, “Anyone who believes either extreme is fundamentally wrong.”

Critics have raised concerns about Israel’s role in the aid process and reports of violence at distribution sites. Some humanitarian organizations allege that Israeli forces have fired on civilians seeking aid—a claim Israel denies, stating that Hamas embeds operatives within crowds to create unrest.

The senior official blasted the legacy of aid efforts in Gaza, comparing Hamas and some international actors to “mafia ownership.” Citing economic data, the official noted that Gaza’s GDP per capita stood at less than $4,000 before the war, with over 75% attributed to foreign aid. Excluding that aid, the official said, per capita GDP drops to under $800.

“For all the years and money funneled in, what was the great success?” the official asked.

Some Gazans, the official claimed, have told U.S. teams on the ground that GHF aid was the first humanitarian assistance since 2006 they received without “strings attached.”

“This is the first time people have been able to show up, receive aid, and go home safely with it,” the official said.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff recently toured a GHF site near Rafah and briefed President Trump afterward. In late July, Trump announced an additional $60 million in U.S. food assistance for Gaza, though the destination of those funds remains unclear.

The GHF, despite its critics, appears to be a cornerstone of the Trump administration’s evolving approach to humanitarian aid in conflict zones prioritizing control, transparency, and coordination with military security over traditional multilateral frameworks.