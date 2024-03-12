CIA Director Burns tells Congress Gaza truce still possible

CIA Director William Burns expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of a temporary ceasefire deal in Gaza during a House of Representatives hearing.

Despite acknowledging the complexity of negotiations, Burns emphasized that there is still hope for progress in the ongoing talks.

“I think there’s still the possibility of such a deal. And as I said, it won’t be for lack of trying on our part, working very closely with our Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian counterparts. This is a very tough process. I don’t think anyone can guarantee success. The only thing I think you can guarantee is that the alternatives are worse,” Burns told a House of Representatives hearing.

In a parallel development, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari echoed the sentiment, expressing hope for a ceasefire agreement while acknowledging the ongoing difficulties in negotiations.

Al-Ansari emphasized Qatar's commitment to achieving a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, stating, "We are not near a Gaza ceasefire deal but remain hopeful."

He added, "We are not seeing both sides converging on language that can resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of a deal."

Al-Ansari also shed light on Qatar's broader objectives, noting the nation's efforts to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, rather than a short-term truce of a few days.

"Qatar is working to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza," he affirmed.