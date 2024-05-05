CIA director heads to Qatar amid "near collapse" of hostage deal

CIA Director William Burns is en route to Doha for a pivotal meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani amid uncertainty in negotiations to find a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

According to reports from the Associated Press, an unnamed official familiar with the developments revealed that the talks are "near collapse."

"The situation demands immediate action," stated the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Burns is on his way to Doha for an emergency meeting with the Qatari prime minister aimed at exerting maximum pressure on Israel and Hamas to continue negotiating."

The United States has been advocating for a resolution that would secure the release of some 30 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.

AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

The ceasefire is crucial to prevent any Israeli military intervention in Rafah, a strategically significant area where the final Hamas battalions are concentrated.

Despite relentless diplomatic efforts, Hamas has remained resolute in its stance, rejecting what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken termed "extremely generous" offers.