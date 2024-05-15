Liron Yitzhak, a civilian contractor working for the Defense Ministry, tragically succumbed to his injuries after being critically wounded in an IED explosion in southern Gaza.

The 30-year-old, due to be married in two weeks, was pronounced dead Wednesday evening.

Liron, a resident of Petach Tikva, was engaged in his duties when the explosive device detonated, inflicting severe injuries.

Despite the valiant efforts of medical teams at Beillinson Medical Center over the last two days, Liron's condition remained critical, ultimately leading to his passing.

He is survived by his parents, a brother, a sister, and his fiancee Almog, with whom he was set to begin a new chapter in just a a few weeks.

Liron's fate mirrors the loss of Elad Fingerhut, 38, from Kibbutz Metzuba in western Galilee, who fell victim to an anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Elad's courageous act of rushing to assist injured soldiers was met with fatal consequences, as another missile from Hezbollah struck, claiming his life.