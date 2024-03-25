Israel rebukes UNRWA criticism of aid deliveries to Gaza

Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) released a statement Monday morning, updating its progress on facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza while also rebuking the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.

"Over the last month, we facilitated over 350 food and other aid trucks to northern Gaza with responsible agencies and the private sector," COGAT posted on X.

"Israel also goes to great lengths to facilitate aid to northern Gaza, including by opening a new crossing in northern Gaza," the statement described, referring to reports that not enough humanitarian supplies and food were reaching the area. "Setting a maritime route and facilitating over 40 airdrops with thousands of food packages."

"UNRWA has long forsaken its role in facilitating aid to northern Gaza. While we've been working with aid orgs and other UN agencies to facilitate large amounts of aid to the north," COGAT said.

"UNRWA went over 6 weeks without requesting a single convoy. Only over the past few days, they made but 3 requests," COGAT explained, after the UN agency claimed it was denied a request to allow its convoy to enter Gaza, while embroiled in controversy of its employees participating in the Hamas-led October 7 attack and many more being involved in various terrorist factions in Gaza.

"We will continue working with agencies and organizations that are not involved in terror to facilitate humanitarian aid to the people who need it," the statement concluded.