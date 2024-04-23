'Completely baseless': Reports of mass graves at Gaza hospitals are false, IDF says

Claims that IDF troops left mass graves on the territory of two Gaza hospitals, where they burried executed Palestinians, are merely the latest lurid fabrication to issue from Hamas, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

“The claim that the IDF buried Palestinian bodies is completely baseless,” the IDF says in response to a query on the matter.

Hamas falsely claimed they found bodies in mass graves at the Nasser and Al Shifa hospitals after the facilities was abandoned by Israeli troops, following counterterrorism operations.

The IDF said it exhumed a number of corpses buried by Palestinians on the grounds of the Nasser hospital in an effort to track hostages.

Earlier in the day Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the U.N. human rights office was working on corroborating Palestinian reports that 283 bodies were found at Nasser and 30 at Al Shifa.