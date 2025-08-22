Confirming govt approved plans for Gaza City offensive, Katz says 'gates of hell will open over Hamas murderers'

Recommended -

Confirming that the Israel government rubberstamped the military's plans for an offensive on Gaza City, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that "gates of hell will soon open over Hamas murderers and rapists until they agree to release all hostages and disarm."

Earlier in the week, Israel Defense Forces called up 60,000 reservists, readying to press ahead with the plans of capturing Gaza City and defeating Hamas.

Unless Hamas capitulates, Gaza City “will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” Katz added, citing two cities reduced to ruins by intensive IDF bombardment. The statement comes amid heightened military activity on the outskirts of Gaza City, where the IDF have already established a presence. Additional forces are expected to join them as operations intensify.

During a visit to the IDF's Gaza Division on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to troops on the ground, emphasizing the dual mission of military operations and hostage negotiations.

"I have come to approve the IDF's plans to take over Gaza City and defeat Hamas. At the same time, I have instructed to begin immediate negotiations on the release of all our hostages and an end to the war on terms acceptable to Israel," Netanyahu said. "These two things defeating Hamas and releasing all our hostages go hand in hand."

Preparations are likewise underway to manage the humanitarian fallout. Military officials confirmed that discussions began this week between the IDF, international organizations, and medical officials in Gaza to coordinate the evacuation of civilians from the north and ensure medical care in the south.