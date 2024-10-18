Confirming Sinwar's death, Hamas says will only release hostages upon war's end | LIVE BLOG

Khalil Al-Hayya says the killing of Sinwar does not signify the end of Hamas's struggle, which he believes will be victorious

i24NEWS
1 min read
 ■ 
Khalil al-Hayya
Khalil al-Hayya Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya, regarded as the second-in-command in the group's hierarchy behind the late Yahya Sinwar, confirmed on Friday that the jihadist kingpin was killed by the Israeli military.  

https://x.com/i/web/status/1847250998642844003

Hezbollah's rocket attacks on northern Israel continue 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1847309826226835916

Weapons found in Sinwar's final hideout 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1847264967537340691

More IDF footage from the scene of Sinwar's demise 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1847262015758160203

