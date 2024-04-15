Conflicting reports on delays to Israel’s planned Rafah operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to postpone a planned operation in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, Israel’s national broadcaster Kan 11 reported on Sunday evening.

However, Netanyahu's Likud party later released a statement calling the report about the prime minister deciding to delay the Rafah operation as “fake news.”

The Israeli report emerged despite the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announcing a mobilization of an additional two reserve brigades for operational activities in Gaza, following a situational assessment.

"Their call-up will enable continued effort and preparation to defend the State of Israel and the safety of civilians," the IDF Spokesman's Unit said in a statement on Sunday night.

Though Israeli leaders have been adamant about an operation in Rafah, to eliminate the last remaining battalions of the terrorist organization Hamas, the United States have repeatedly voiced opposition to such a move.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris had issued one of the gravest warnings against the operation in Rafah, telling ABC News at the end of March that she would not rule out "consequences" if Israel went through with the military maneuver.