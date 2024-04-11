Cyprus continues aid efforts for Gaza amid shipment pause

In a demonstration of ongoing commitment to supporting the humanitarian needs of Gaza, Cyprus has continued to accumulate essential aid despite a temporary suspension of shipborne deliveries to the Palestinian territory, Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos announced.

Speaking to reporters, Kombos revealed that Cyprus remains an active hub for humanitarian efforts, with additional quantities of aid steadily arriving on the east Mediterranean island nation.

These supplies are earmarked for eventual transfer by ship to Gaza.

Collaborating closely with U.S. military officials, Cypriot authorities are diligently preparing for the resumption of aid shipments.

The anticipated revival of shipments hinges upon the completion of a US-built floating dock, scheduled for around May 1. Designed to accommodate 1,500 tons or more of aid weekly, the floating dock signifies a pivotal logistical asset in facilitating aid distribution to Gaza.

U.S. CENTCOM

However, amidst these preparations, concerns over security protocols loom large.

The tragic events of April 1, which saw Israeli airstrikes claiming the lives of seven workers associated with the World Central Kitchen, underscore the imperative for stringent safety measures.

As such, efforts are underway to review and revise security protocols to ensure the safe distribution of aid upon the resumption of shipments.