Police harshly criticize escalated Jerusalem protests | LIVE BLOG
Protesters climb to the roof of the National Library; a "ring of fire" is ignited near the Prime Minister's residence
Day 698 of the Israel-Hamas war
As three days of organized hostage protests begins in Jerusalem, protesters set fire to garbage bins and tires near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, causing a car parked on the street to catch fire.
Activists also barricaded themselves on the roof of the National Library holding a sign saying "You abandoned and also killed!" as a convoy made its way to the capital. Police prepared to prevent blockages on Highway 1 and Mevasseret.
"The right to protest does not mean the right to set property on fire or cause damage that endangers lives, as seen this morning in Jerusalem," the police spokesperson's unit published after this morning's protests in Jerusalem escalated, leading to public property such as a car and a garbage bin catching fire in the street.
"The torching of vehicles, which caused extensive property damage, and the fire that forced residents to evacuate their homes to protect their safety, represent a red line. These actions have nothing to do with lawful protest; they are the acts of lawbreakers behaving like criminals."
The police stated that these protest actions are not legitimate, condemning anyone who deems them as so.
"The Israel Police views these criminal acts with severity and will use all available means to bring those responsible to justice," it said. "We will not allow violence, lawlessness, and harm to the public or their property to hide behind the cover of protest."
A car is burnt in the streets of Jerusalem near the PM's residence during protests for release of hostages
"My husband is going back to the reserves in Gaza next week and I have a burned-out vehicle,” says car owner Tamar Bar Shai
IDF reports following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted
🚨 Sirens blare in across central Israel as missile launch detected from Yemen
IDF identified a missile launch from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat
3 days of organized hostage protests begins in Jerusalem
Protesters set fire to garbage bins and tires near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, causing a car parked on the street to catch fire.
Protesters also barricaded themselves on the roof of the National Library holding a sign saying "You abandoned and also killed!" as a convoy made its way to the capital. Police prepared to prevent blockages on Highway 1 and Mevasseret.