Deadly fire in Rafah caused by shrapnel falling on fuel tank

A fire in Rafah that erupted shortly after an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike has resulted in around fifty deaths and numerous injuries.

The blaze, which tore through a camp for displaced people, was triggered by shrapnel from the airstrike hitting a nearby fuel tank.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening following an IDF operation that targeted and killed two high-ranking Hamas members. According to an American official who spoke to ABC, initial findings from an Israeli investigation indicate that the shrapnel hit the fuel tank located approximately 100 meters from the intended target. The United States has not yet confirmed or refuted these findings.

Israel's investigation emphasizes that extensive precautions were taken prior to the strike to ensure no civilians were in the area. The IDF asserts that precision weapons were employed in the operation.

Despite these measures, the strike's proximity to the camp, which had been designated by Israel as a protected humanitarian zone, resulted in severe civilian casualties and destruction.

The disaster has sparked a wave of international condemnation and intensified calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the incident as "a tragic mistake," acknowledging the severity of the unintended consequences.