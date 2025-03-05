Deal or Do Deal: What Will the Fate of the Gaza Ceasefire Be? | National Security Podcast

Negotiations to release more hostages in Gaza are at a standstill, after phase 1 of the ceasefire deal expired on March 2nd. Israel is pushing for an extension of phase 1, through Ramadan and Passover, where half of the remaining 59 hostages would be returned to Israel on the first day. However the Hamas terror group has rejected this idea and wants to move forward to phase 2, which would see a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops and a commitment to the end of the war.

Hamas says it will not disarm, and Israel says forces can’t leave Gaza while Hamas is still in power. So where does that leave room for negotiations? Professor Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, joins Nicole Zedeck on this week’s episode of the National Security Podcast to discuss the uncertain future of the hostage release deal with Hamas.

Watch the full episode here: