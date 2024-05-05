Deal or no deal? Hamas delaying response to latest ceasefire proposal

Is a deal between Israel and Hamas imminent?

After delaying their response over the weekend, the terror group is expected to give their final answer to mediators as soon as Sunday morning, with negotiators gathered in Cairo, including CIA chief William Burns.

So far, Israel has chosen not to dispatch a delegation to Egypt until a response is received. But, officials in Jerusalem are preparing for the likelihood of receiving the answer soon, with the war cabinet expected to convene on Sunday. In the case that Hamas does agree to the proposal in principle, an Israeli team would travel to Cairo to hammer out the details for implementing the deal. The Israeli cabinet would be required to approve the specifics of the agreement before it can be signed.

But whether that moment will be reached in the near future is still in question. A senior Arab official expressed optimism for a breakthrough, telling Sky News Arabic that the current proposal was the best one since the beginning of the negotiations. But he cautioned that "either of the parties is capable of making a 180-degree turn and return to the starting point." The official blamed both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Hamas leaders of valuing private considerations which "make it difficult to decide to approve the long-awaited deal."

Separately, a senior Hamas source told the Qatari network Al-Araby Al Jadid on Saturday that the organization was interested in reaching a ceasefire agreement, but "not at any cost." The source said it has turned to the Egyptian mediators for further clarifications on the deal. The terror group continues to uphold its demand that any agreement include a pathway to a complete end to hostilities and a full withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip. But Israel has vowed it will not agree to end the war, and is still preparing to launch a final ground maneuver. Hamas sources have also said the terror group is preparing to confront the IDF in the southernmost city of the enclave.

A senior Hamas political official, Hossam Badran, was similarly tenacious in an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday. He told the channel that while the Hamas delegation had gone to Cairo in a "positive spirit," he added that from a "practical point of view, there is no pressure on Hamas to accept the current deal." He added at no point in the discussions were demands made about the presence of Hamas leadership in the region, reflecting on reports that the U.S. had told Qatar that it must evict Hamas officials residing in the Gulf country in the case that the group rejected a deal once again.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum released a statement on Sunday morning directed at the Prime Minister, calling on him to "ignore the political pressures and take command of returning the 132 abductees... History will not forgive you if you miss the opportunity, as the return of the abducted is a necessary condition for the nation's restoration, redemption and revival."

The statement from the families forum comes against the backdrop of statements by far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich who have insisted on the ground incursion into Rafah. Both released similar statements saying that Israel cannot claim a "total victory" without the Rafah operation, and agreeing to a "surrender deal" that would prematurely end the war would be a "disaster."

Meanwhile, closing a deal with Hamas could also bring quiet to the northern border. Haaretz reported that senior Biden administration officials have expressed optimism in recent days that ending hostilities in Gaza would quickly pave the way for de-escalating the situation between Israel and Hezbollah.