Deceased hostage Dror Or from Kibbutz Be'eri identified in forensic examination

After completing the identification process by the National Center for Forensic Medicine, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the hostage body returned Tuesday night belongs to Dror Or from Beeri, whose family has been notified.

The return of Or from Hamas captivity marks the first time, since October 7, that there are no hostages from Kibbutz Be'eri in Gaza.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is required to fulfill its obligations to the mediators and return them within the framework of the implementation of the agreement. We will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until we return all the abductees, down to the last one," the statement read.

On October 7, the terrorists who raided the kibbutz arrived at the Or family's home in the Hakerem neighborhood and set it on fire. Dror and Yonath pulled their children out of the window of the shelter, thus saving their lives. The couple split up and tried to escape, but both were murdered, and Dror was kidnapped to Gaza. Noam and Alma, who were then 16 and 13 years old, were kidnapped to Gaza and released after 50 days, exactly two years from Tuesday.

"The Government and the entire Israeli Defense Forces are determined, committed and working tirelessly to return the remaining two deceased hostages for a proper burial in their country," the Prime Minister's Office statement added.