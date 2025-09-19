Deepening Gaza City op, IDF encircles terror squads | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

The Israeli military is deepening its ground maneuvers in Gaza City, seeking to encircle and eliminate terrorist squads operating in the area, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said on Friday.

In one incident, the troops identified several terrorists approximately 200 meters away, proceeding to eliminate them. The soldiers seized numerous weapons, including rifles, grenades and other weapons, from the terrorist squad's hideout. Additionally, an explosive device was detected hidden among the rubble by Hamas terrorists.