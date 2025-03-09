Defense Ministry: 16,000 wounded in war, about half under 30

The Knesset's (Israeli parliament's) Special Committee for Foreign Workers held a discussion on Sunday to examine the needs of wounded and disabled IDF soldiers and the response foreign caregivers could provide.

During the discussion, data from the Defense Minister revealed that the number of registered IDF wounded and disabled veterans rose from 62,000 to 78,000 since the war began on October 7, 2023. "Most of them are reservists and 51 percent of the wounded are up to 30 years old," the ministry's report said. The number will increase, the ministry assesses, as post-trauma cases emerge.

The committee chairwoman, Knesset member Etty Atiya (Likud), emphasized the need to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy for the wounded and to remove obstacles. "There is no dispute that the IDF disabled have sacrificed their bodies and souls for the people of Israel, for the state of Israel," she said. Addressing the veterans, she continued: "And we, as public representatives and public servants alike, must do everything, but everything, to improve your lives in any way possible, to alleviate your pain and the distress of your family members who are no less affected than you."

Currently, extensions are being given to the IDF veterans on a three-month basis, which Atiya said creates uncertainty and fear among the patients.

"The committee calls on the Interior Minister [Moshe Arbel] to approve as soon as possible the temporary order on our table, so that it will reach the approval of the Knesset," she said, adding that she "intends to personally approach the Director General of the Population Authority ]Shlomo Mor-Yosef] on the matter in order to promote a quick and stable solution."