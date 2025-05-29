Defense Ministry employee David Libi killed in Gaza Strip

David Libi, a 19-year-old Defense Ministry employee, was killed Thursday during Israeli military operations in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF confirmed.

He is the third Defense Ministry worker to be killed since the beginning of the war.

According to an initial military investigation, Libi was operating in the Jabaliya area when he was fatally struck by an explosive device planted by Hamas operatives.

The Defense Ministry later identified him as a resident of the Malachei Shalom outpost in the West Bank.

Libi’s death underscores the continued risks faced by Israeli forces and affiliated personnel operating in densely populated combat zones throughout Gaza. Since the war began, multiple IDF soldiers and government employees have been killed or wounded in ambushes, underground tunnel explosions, and booby-trapped buildings.

The Defense Ministry expressed condolences to Libi’s family, stating, “David served with courage and dedication. His loss is a tragedy for the entire defense community.”