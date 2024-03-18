Democrats, Republicans united in halting UNRWA funding until 2025 - report

US Republicans and Democrats in Congress have agreed to suspend funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) until at least March 2025, according to a report in the Punchbowl on Monday.

Amid partisan hangups in spending for the Department of Homeland Security, the report said the two sides agreed that finances transferred to the Palestinians must go through other organizations.

This comes after Israel provided proof that members of the UN agency were involved in the October 7 attack by Hamas and other Gazan terrorists, prompting the US and other Western countries to freeze aid to UNRWA.

The US has opted to provide assistance through airdrops of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as well as the opening of a seaport.

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini has called for the international community to resume funding for his agency, citing the threat of widespread hunger and the exacerbation of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Regarding accusations that members of the organization participated in the October 7 terrorist massacres against Israelis, Lazzarini has stated he has suspended their contracts, although noted that these claims are "unsubstantiated" despite extensive evidence provided by Israel.

For more updates on the Israel-Hamas war, click here