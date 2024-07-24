Demonstrators display massive signs demanding return of hostages in DC

Dozens of families of abducted individuals set up a display on Tuesday in front of Capitol Hill, featuring giant images from the moments of family reunions in the previous abduction deal, struck in November.

This comes in the wake of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US for a planned speech at Congress, all the while ceasefire and hostage release negotations reach advanced stages.

Signs diplaying "SAVE LIVES NOW," "SEAL THE DEAL NOW," and "GIVE US HOPE" were emblazoned above the images. Afterwards, statements were given by the released abductee Aviva Siegal, whose husband, Keith, is still in captivity; Alon Gat, the brother of the kidnapped Carmel Gat; and other prominent family members.

"Enough is enough," said Siegel. "There is a deal, and we know you can say yes. Just say yes and go for it before everything gets worse and worse."

"The single event that if it happened right now to be most influential on releasing pressure across all fronts in the region, is bringing home the hostages," said Jonathan Polin, whose son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, is still held in Gaza.