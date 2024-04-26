Deputy WFP chief: Northern Gaza heading toward famine

The northern Gaza is still heading toward a famine, said the deputy United Nations (UN) food chief on Thursday, appealing for a greater volume and diversity of aid needed in the enclave.

"We certainly welcome those commitments and some of them have been partly implemented. Some remain to be implemented," the World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau told reporters, noting that for the agency there had been an "uptick" in getting aid in and some progress in accessing northern Gaza.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

"But it's far from enough. We need volume and we need diversity of goods and we really need consistency," he added. "We're still heading towards a famine."

The UN humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, said more nutritional and medical aid is needed in Gaza: "Treating acutely malnourished children or pregnant women is not a matter of eating more calories. They require therapeutic and supplemental foods as well as long-term medical care."

AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File

Earlier in April, Israel pledged to improve aid access, including reopening Erez and allowing the use of Ashdod port. The move came after the United States President Joe Biden demanded steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier last week said that Israel's commitments to improve aid access in the Gaza Strip had so far had limited and sometimes no impact.

AP Photo/Amr Nabil

According to a March UN-backed report, famine is imminent and likely by May in northern Gaza, with the potential spread across the enclave of 2.3 million people by July.