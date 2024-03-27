Despite political squabbles, IDF hails 'unprecedented' cooperation with CENTCOM

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, addressed concerns of political-level differences between Israeli and American leaders, saying the military-level relationship reached new heights.

“In all my years, I cannot recall such extensive cooperation as we currently have with the US Central Command, encompassing the entire US military and the US intelligence services," Hagari stated during a pressing briefing.

"Such collaboration has not existed previously. We are experiencing unprecedented levels of intelligence coordination," the IDF spokesperson answered a question about the security relations between Israel and the United States amid political in-fighting.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hosted his Israeli counterpart at the Pentagon this week, where the two leaders discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the war against Hamas.

While a statement from Gallant's office emphasized the need for increasing cooperation between the two countries and put pressure on Hamas, a press pooler noted Austin focusing on the humanitarian issues in Gaza and safety of the civilian population as top priority for the United States.

The latest United Nation Security Council resolution, which has been criticized as delinking a ceasefire from a hostage return, was called just the latest in the political differences between Democrat leaders and the right-wing Israeli government.