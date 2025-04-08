Diary reveals ex-IDF chief Herzi Halevi's meetings, calls on October 7

A diary showing former IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi's schedule on October 7, documenting meetings and more, was exposed on Tuesday morning, contributing to the understanding of how the disaster unfolded in the upper echelon of Israel's security establishment.

Halevi held a preliminary security assessment half an hour after the attack began, clarifying the field situation for commanders. His first conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took place about three hours later.

The documentation, which begins at 7 am and not in the hours prior to the attack, shows that the Chief of Staff spoke on the phone with a number of senior officials, including the commander of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, and then-Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, in the first two hours of the attack. He met with then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at around 9 am.

The record comes after a petition under Israel's Freedom of Information Law. Halevi spoke on the phone with the Air Force Commander just after 11 am, and then spoke with the IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari, just minutes before he went on camera to announce: "We are at war."

Later in the day, towards noon, Halevi held several consultations, among them with the head of the Northern Command, Major General Ori Gordin, against the backdrop of fears of Hezbollah joining the war. He spoke with the commander of the Air Force Tomer Bar, and the chief of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman. The Chief of Staff spoke with Gallant and Netanyahu before addressing the cabinet, which convened at 2 pm for around two-and-a-half hours.

After the cabinet convened, the Halevi went to a IDF General Staff situation assessment, which lasted about two hours. After the situation assessment, the Chief of Staff continued consultations, and participated in an operators' forum that lasted an hour. During the night hours, the cabinet reconvened, and continued past midnight, until 2 am.

In response to the Freedom of Information request, the IDF stated that various factors were invested in the production of the diary "to ensure that the sharing of information would not harm interests protected by law," and added that it was not possible to extract the list of participants in various meetings. In response, it was also noted that in cases where the diary was missing or partial, the IDF had no obligation to fill the gap. Notably, the account does not record meetings or conversations held by Halevi on the night before the attack.