'Didn't you learn from your sister?' Bar Refaeli accuses Bella Hadid of fake news

Supermodels go head to head on social media.

Israeli model Bar Refaeli shared an Instagram post on Thursday with a screenshot for Bella Hadid's account, accusing the Palestinian American model of spreading fake news.

The original post by was a photograph of children saying they are "hungry for bread and dream of seeing their mother." Hadid wrote the caption "Gaza on my mind."

Refaeli screenshotted the post and tagged Hadid and her sister Gigi, writing "Again @bellahadid? Really? Didn't you learn after [your sister's] mistake to check your facts first?"

The photograph purportedly showing children in Gaza is said to have been taken in Syria.

Refaeli's reference to Gigi Hadid dates back to an incident in November, when the older Hadid sister posted a video on Instagram in which she blamed Israel for imprisoning and abusing innocent Palestinian teenagers. Later, she posted an apology, admitting that she accused Israel without verifying whether the information was correct.

"Taking innocent people as hostages is never okay," Hadid wrote at the time, adding: "Hurting someone because they are Jewish is never okay."

In another incident, Hadid accused Israel trafficking the organs of Gazans.