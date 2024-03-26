'Diplomatic pressure is meaningless to Hamas,' senior Israeli official tells i24news

After Hamas' rejection of the latest ceasefire-hostage deal proposal, an Israeli official told i24NEWS: "To Hamas, the diplomatic pressure will be meaningless. To Israel, it can be perilous, as Mr. Biden well knows. His fence-sitting opens up Israel to more pressure to end the war while Hamas still reigns in part of Gaza."

Regarding Israel's reaction to the development, the source noted that "Israel chooses at this stage not to react to Hamas' statement."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1772556780876222716 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The feeling is that the passing of the resolution at the [United Nations Security Council] UNSC has weakened Israel's position and leads to more calls for a cessation of the fighting, thereby preventing Israel from achieving the goals of the war."

The Israeli official also said that Israel has chosen "to remain silent vis-à-vis its relations with the United States since announcing it will not send the delegation to Washington." According to the source, Israel seeks not to "inflame the situation beyond the damage caused last night."

Avi Ohayon / GPO

The official said that once the White House clarified that the Gaza ceasefire resolution in non-binding, it has somewhat calmed the situation.

The source added that nevertheless, "the resolution passed last night definitely signals a big change in the American position." This, however, contradicts White House spokesperson John Kirby claiming there is 'no change' in the U.S. policy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1772342811884392483 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hamas earlier on Monday night said that it informed the talks mediators that it "sticks to its original position" in its demands for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, that Israel labeled as "delusional."