Disagreements emerge over US draft resolution for international Gaza force

Some of the countries expected to approve the U.S.-drafted resolution establishing an International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza have raised reservations, two Western diplomats told i24NEWS on Tuesday.

“There are a lot of amendments,” one diplomat said, adding that “there is going to be quite a battle over the language and authorities of this force.”

According to the diplomats, several key issues are at the center of the debate. Among them is whether the ISF should be tasked with demilitarization, a clause that Arab nations strongly oppose, insisting the mission be defined strictly as a peacekeeping force. Another contentious point concerns the parallel activity of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza once the ISF is deployed, as well as whether the new force would be required to report periodically to the UN Security Council.

In Jerusalem, Israeli officials are closely monitoring the negotiations. While they hope the resolution’s framework will remain unchanged, there is growing concern that Washington may make concessions to secure broader international approval. Such compromises, Israeli officials warn, could lead to wording or powers in the final text that undermine Israel’s strategic interests.

The proposed ISF is part of Washington’s broader initiative to stabilize Gaza after the conflict, ensuring humanitarian access, rebuilding infrastructure, and preventing the resurgence of militant activity.