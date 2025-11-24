Remains of an Israeli hostage held by PIJ reportedly uncovered in central Gaza | LIVE BLOG
Remains of an Israeli hostage held by PIJ has been uncovered north of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Al Jazeera reports
1 min read
DM Israel Katz tasks comptroller to review the Turgeman report
Katz calls on the ministry's comptroller to conduct a review of the Turgeman committee report on the October 7, following Zamir's personal decisions over the dismissal of IDF commanders
IDF Chief of Staff Zamir orders dismissals of commanders from October 7
Zamir has already ordered the dismissal of several key commanders holding key positions on October 7, 2023, based on the Turgeman report findings. Read more
