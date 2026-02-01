Doctors Without Borders to exit Gaza after refusing to provide employee lists

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs said Sunday it has informed Doctors Without Borders (MSF) that it must cease its operations in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip by the end of February, citing a failure to comply with registration requirements. The ministry said the decision followed MSF’s refusal to submit lists of its employees, a violation of registration procedures, and a breach of prior commitments.

According to the ministry, the move comes after what it described as a “substantial and ongoing” violation of regulations designed to enable legitimate humanitarian activity while preventing the misuse of humanitarian frameworks for hostile or terrorist purposes. The violation, it said, centers on MSF’s failure to provide required lists of local employees.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs of Israel Amichai Chikli commented on the move, emphasizing Israel's zero-tolerance policy over failure to comply with the country's regulations over NGOs in the Gaza Strip.

“Humanitarian aid yes. Security blindness no. MSF has once again demonstrated a lack of transparency. We have evidence that aid organizations have employed individuals simultaneously active in terror groups. MSF’s refusal to submit employee lists speaks for itself,” he said.

The ministry said MSF initially declined to cooperate with the registration process, later pledged to comply, but ultimately did not submit the employee lists. It added that the organization stated last Friday that it did not intend to move forward with the process, prompting the ministry to formally notify MSF that it must end its activities by the end of next month.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs stressed that employee lists are used solely for internal purposes and are not shared with external parties. It said preparations are underway to ensure alternative medical assistance and maintain continuity of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents following MSF’s departure.

