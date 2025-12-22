“Don’t leave him behind”: Ran Gvili’s sister appeals to US officials for his return

i24NEWS Senior U.S. Correspondent Mike Waggenheim spoke with Shira Gvili, sister of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili, following her meetings with U.S. political, diplomatic, and Jewish community leaders to press for continued efforts to secure her brother’s release.

“I showed them that we need to close our circle and it's important to us, to our family, to know what happened to Ran on October 7,” Shira told i24NEWS, expressing ongoing uncertainty about her brother’s fate. “

We don't know anything and we are afraid that they're going to move to the second phase without Ran,” she added, referencing phase two of President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

Shira has met with a range of officials, including Israeli diplomats Danny Danon and Ofir Akunis, as well as U.S. lawmakers such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Representatives Debbie Wasserman Schultz, among others.

At the U.N. General Assembly last Thursday, Danon, speaking in Shira’s presence, pledged, “This is not a slogan. It is a promise: We will not move forward until we return all the hostages home.”

Shira also addressed the press at U.N. headquarters, urging, “Ran is the last one in captivity. Don’t leave him behind. Stand by us and help us bring him home.”

Shira has additionally met with leaders of the American Jewish community, including William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Alan Ronkin, regional director of the American Jewish Committee in Washington D.C.; and Rabbi Levi Shemtov, executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch.

“They all have an awareness of the situation, and they are very warm and hugging. I don't feel alone,” she said.

Reflecting on her advocacy efforts, Shira said, “It’s my responsibility now because Ran is the only one who's left behind, and I think now, it's all about Ran.”

With Washington D.C. largely quiet during the holiday week, Shira plans to travel to Miami, where she expects an influx of Trump administration officials and other influential figures visiting Mar-A-Lago and the home of Steve Witkoff, often used for diplomatic meetings. Her assistant, Tammy Gorali, emphasized that the family is taking advantage of any opportunity to press for Ran’s release.

“The Gvili family are using any resources and any offers to do whatever they can to bring Ran back. So whoever is willing and wanting to be of help – to talk, to meet – the family is there to talk to,” she said.