Dozens of Israeli high-tech companies to join nationwide protest

The High-Tech Headquarters, representing dozens of leading Israeli technology firms and venture capital funds, announced Monday that it will allow employees to leave work early to participate in Tuesday’s planned nationwide protest calling for the release of kidnapped Israelis.

Among the participating companies are Meta, Wix, Monday.com, Fiverr, Playtika, Unity, Papaya Global, and Natural Intelligence, alongside top venture capital firms such as Qumra, Disruptive, NFX, Sky, Triventures, and F2 Venture Capital.

The move comes as families of kidnapped individuals continue to pressure the government to advance negotiations for their release.

The demonstrations, branded as "Israel Strops" are expected to draw large crowds across Israel.

In a statement, the High-Tech Headquarters said:

“Last week, hundreds of thousands of Israelis came out to cry out for the kidnapped men and women who cannot make their voices heard. There is a deal on the table, and Israel refuses to enter negotiations that could bring them home. We must not give up. ‘You shall not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor’ is not a slogan but a supreme value.”

The group called on the government to “prove that it loves its sons and daughters and does not abandon them to their deaths in the tunnels.”

Tomorrow’s demonstrations are expected to mark one of the largest coordinated efforts between civil society groups and Israel’s influential high-tech sector, signaling growing pressure on the government amid the ongoing war.