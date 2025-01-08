Dozens reportedly killed in series of IDF srikes in Gaza | LIVE BLOG
In the West Bank, Israeli forces were reported in the area of Turmous Ayya, as well as villages nearby
1 min read
Live
Israel - Hamas War day 460: More than a dozen people were reportedly killed in a series of Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip.
In the West Bank, Israeli forces were reported in the area of Turmous Ayya, as well as villages nearby.
