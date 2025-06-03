Dozens reportedly shot near Gaza aid center, renewing accusations against Israel | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 605: For the third day in a row, reports have emerged accusing Israeli forces of opening fire near humanitarian aid distribution points in Rafah, Gaza — centers authorized and facilitated by Israel itself.

According to Gazan sources, Tuesday morning saw renewed gunfire, with some Hamas-linked websites claiming 15 deaths, although these numbers remain unverified.

On Sunday and Monday, similar incidents allegedly left over 30 people dead. While the IDF and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation deny any shooting occurred at the aid sites, a military spokesperson acknowledged warning shots were fired at individuals about a kilometer away.

Contradicting official denials, the Red Cross stated that nearly 230 people with gunshot or shrapnel wounds were treated at their Rafah field hospital over the past two days.

To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war