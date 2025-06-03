Dozens reportedly shot near Gaza aid center, renewing accusations against Israel | LIVE BLOG
While the IDF and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation deny any shooting occurred at the aid sites, a military spokesperson acknowledged warning shots were fired
Israel - Hamas War day 605: For the third day in a row, reports have emerged accusing Israeli forces of opening fire near humanitarian aid distribution points in Rafah, Gaza — centers authorized and facilitated by Israel itself.
According to Gazan sources, Tuesday morning saw renewed gunfire, with some Hamas-linked websites claiming 15 deaths, although these numbers remain unverified.
On Sunday and Monday, similar incidents allegedly left over 30 people dead. While the IDF and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation deny any shooting occurred at the aid sites, a military spokesperson acknowledged warning shots were fired at individuals about a kilometer away.
Contradicting official denials, the Red Cross stated that nearly 230 people with gunshot or shrapnel wounds were treated at their Rafah field hospital over the past two days.
IDF: Warning shots were fired in Gaza at 'several suspects who were advancing in a manner that constituted a threat'
The Israeli military claimed responsibility Tuesday for firing near a humanitarian aid site in Gaza, stating it targeted "suspects" who posed a threat to its forces. According to the IDF, individuals deviated from designated routes and approached soldiers during aid distribution near Rafah. Initial warning shots were fired before further action was taken against what the army described as advancing threats. The incident, which Hamas said resulted in 24 deaths and 200 injuries, has sparked international condemnation and calls for an independent investigation.
The UN Secretary-General labeled the events “horrifying,” while Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the remarks for omitting any mention of Hamas.
Iran's FM Araghchi in Beirut
Gaza: Evacuation leaflets dropped on Khan Yunis
Sources in Gaza report that Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets ordering the evacuation of Khan Yunis, following the evacuation warning issued yesterday by the IDF to residents of the area.
Gaza: U.S. humanitarian foundation denies any incident during aid distribution
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) claimed that this morning's aid distribution in Rafah, southern Gaza, took place "without incident." However, in a statement issued nearly three hours after the site opened, the organization acknowledged Palestinian media reports of casualties. "While the aid distribution was conducted safely and without incident at our site today, we understand that the IDF is investigating whether several civilians were injured after moving beyond the designated security corridor and into a closed military zone," the GHF said. The organization insisted that these alleged incidents occurred "in an area well beyond our secure distribution site," while advising civilians to "remain within the security corridor when traveling to our distribution sites."
Gaza: For the third consecutive day, media accuse Israel of shooting at Palestinians who came to seek humanitarian aid, which it itself authorizes
Gazan media reported that several people were shot dead or wounded Tuesday morning near a newly opened humanitarian aid distribution center in Rafah. Some websites affiliated with the Hamas terrorist group reported 15 deaths, although these reports could not be confirmed.
These allegations come after two days of similar reports from Rafah. According to Hamas, eyewitnesses, and aid groups, 31 people were killed Sunday morning and three more on Monday in similar circumstances. The IDF and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which runs the aid distribution site, have formally denied that any shooting took place in the area during those hours. A military official, however, said warning shots were fired at individuals about a kilometer away Sunday morning and again Monday.
The Red Cross reported that 179 people with gunshot and shrapnel wounds were taken to a field hospital it operates in Rafah on Sunday morning, followed by another 50 on Monday morning. These figures contrast with official denials by Israeli authorities of gunfire in the distribution area.
Egypt fears Gaza will turn 'into a regional war'
The Lebanese daily "Al-Akhbar," which is close to Hezbollah, reports according to diplomatic sources that the latest conversation between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aati and President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, took place in a tense atmosphere. The report states that "Egypt is concerned about the risk of the war in Gaza turning into an open regional war of attrition," as ongoing military operations in the Strip "gradually push the Palestinians toward the Egyptian border."
Trump's envoy announces closure of 7 U.S. bases in Syria
Thomas Burke, U.S. ambassador to Turkey and President Trump's special envoy for Syria, said in an interview on Turkish television that Washington would reduce its military presence in Syria and close seven of the eight bases there. According to him, "the policy of the last 100 years has not worked."
The ambassador added that the United States' role in contacts between Syria and Israel would be limited to opening channels for dialogue, and that it did not intend to take a major political step or serve as an active mediator.
Rubio speaks with Saudi foreign minister on the situation in Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on the situation in the Gaza Strip, according to the US State Department. The two also discussed ongoing discussions between Russia and Ukraine regarding the war and strengthening stability in Syria, according to the statement.
Biden condemns Colorado anti-Semitic attack, calls for unity
Former US President Joe Biden responded to the Colorado attack that injured 12 people
Colorado: Assailant wanted to use a firearm but couldn't get one
Jay Bishop Grual, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, said at a press conference on the attack that injured 12 people in the state that terrorist Sabry Soliman "planned to use a pistol against the protesters, but because he wasn't a legal citizen, he couldn't buy one—and ultimately decided to use makeshift Molotov cocktails." Soliman faces 27 charges, including attempted murder and a hate crime, and if convicted on all counts, could face 624 years in prison. Local police said there were four other people with minor injuries who went to the hospital on their own, bringing the total number of victims from eight to 12.