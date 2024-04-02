Drone explodes in Jordan next to Israel's Ramon Airport near Eilat

A suspected explosive-laden drone struck an open area in Jordan close to Israel’s Ramon Airport, near the border, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred northeast of the city of Eilat, some 600 feet from the Israel-Jordan border.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described the incident as involving a "suspicious aerial target," believed to be a drone.

According to reports from the Eilat municipality, the drone impacted just north of the airport, causing a fire at the location. However, the Israel Airports Authority stated that there was no strike at the airport itself, and no damage or injuries were reported.

Ramon Airport, situated about 11 miles from Eilat, is adjacent to the border with Jordan. This incident follows several drone attacks on Israel by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed paramilitary groups.

On Monday, a drone launched by the Iraqi militia struck an Israeli Navy base in Eilat, causing slight damage to a hangar. A day earlier, the IDF intercepted another suspicious aerial target, believed to be a drone, originating from Syria.

While most of the drones launched by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq have failed to cross Israel’s border or were intercepted by air defenses, Eilat has faced attacks from various Iran-backed groups, including Yemen’s Houthis and a Syria-linked group associated with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.