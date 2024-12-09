Drone hits residential building in central Israel, IDF says apparently launched from Yemen | LIVE BLOG

No reports of wounded after UAV enters Israeli airspace, with no sirens triggered • Alleged Israeli strike hits vehicle near checkpoint set up by Lebanese army

Israel - Hamas War day 430: In a rare incident, a drone apparently launched from Yemen struck a residential building in the central Israeli city of Yavne. The IDF said that initial investigations indicated its point of origin was Yemen.

In southern Lebanon, local media reported that an alleged Israeli strike targeted a vehicle near a checkpoint set up by the Lebanese army.

Hamas issues list of captives as ceasefire deal nears - report

