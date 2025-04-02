Drone infiltration in southern Israel as IDF expands Gaza operation | LIVE BLOG
IDF strikes terror command base inside a 'UNRWA clinic'
Sirens warning of drone infiltration sounded in the Gaza border community of Kissufim on Wednesday, as the IDF expanded its operations in the Palestinian enclave.
Earlier in the day the IDF said it had attacked a terror command and control base in Jabaliya, inside what Palestinian media claims was a UNRWA clinic. "The terrorists were hiding inside a command and control center that was being used for coordinating terrorist activity and served as a central meeting point for the terrorist organization," the IDF said in a statement.
Syrian media report an Israeli airstrike targeted a 'scientific research facility' in Damascus
Anti-Hamas protests in Gaza resume
https://x.com/i/web/status/1907453840619708880
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Additional documentation from the encirclement of the 'Tel Sultan' neighborhood and the expansion of the security zone in Rafah
The forces of the 14th Brigade Combat Team under the Gaza Division Command (143) have completed the encirclement of the 'Tel Sultan' neighborhood in Rafah in recent days.
So far, the forces have located and destroyed dozens of weapons and terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to our forces and eliminated dozens of terrorists. In addition, the forces located two rockets in one of the buildings in the area and a launcher that was aimed at the territory of the country. In addition, suspects were arrested and transferred for further investigation by our forces.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1907448366440595889
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .