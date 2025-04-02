Drone infiltration in southern Israel as IDF expands Gaza operation | LIVE BLOG

Additional documentation from the encirclement of the 'Tel Sultan' neighborhood and the expansion of the security zone in Rafah

The forces of the 14th Brigade Combat Team under the Gaza Division Command (143) have completed the encirclement of the 'Tel Sultan' neighborhood in Rafah in recent days.

So far, the forces have located and destroyed dozens of weapons and terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to our forces and eliminated dozens of terrorists. In addition, the forces located two rockets in one of the buildings in the area and a launcher that was aimed at the territory of the country. In addition, suspects were arrested and transferred for further investigation by our forces.