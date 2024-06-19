Syrian soldier killed in alleged Israeli strike, 3 casualties in drone attack in Lebanon - report | LIVE UPDATES
It is the first hostile aircraft launched from Gaza that crossed the border since November
Day 257 of Israel at war: At 6:10 am (local time) drone alert sirens sounded in southern Israeli communities near Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson later stated that a hostile aircraft crossed the border and fell near the communities. According to the military, there were no casualties.
El Al reinstates discount shipping for war donations following outcry
Registered charities will once again be able to ship donation bags for $50, a significant discount from the regular $200 fee. However, individual passengers will not be eligible for discounted rates
🚨 Rocket alert sirens activated in southern Israeli communities near Gaza border
Northern front: Syrian army officer killed in alleged Israeli strike, reports in Lebanon of 3 casualties in suspected drone strike
White House cancels high-level meeting on Iran with Israeli officials in retaliation to Netanyahu video - report
Drone alert sirens activated in northern Israel