Syrian soldier killed in alleged Israeli strike, 3 casualties in drone attack in Lebanon - report

It is the first hostile aircraft launched from Gaza that crossed the border since November

Day 257 of Israel at war: At 6:10 am (local time) drone alert sirens sounded in southern Israeli communities near Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson later stated that a hostile aircraft crossed the border and fell near the communities. According to the military, there were no casualties.

El Al reinstates discount shipping for war donations following outcry

Registered charities will once again be able to ship donation bags for $50, a significant discount from the regular $200 fee. However, individual passengers will not be eligible for discounted rates

El Al airplanes at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel.

🚨 Rocket alert sirens activated in southern Israeli communities near Gaza border

Northern front: Syrian army officer killed in alleged Israeli strike, reports in Lebanon of 3 casualties in suspected drone strike

Sirens sound in northern Israel

White House cancels high-level meeting on Iran with Israeli officials in retaliation to Netanyahu video - report

US special envoy Amos Hochstein (left) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Sirens sound in northern Israel

Drone alert sirens activated in northern Israel

