Dror Or, kidnapped on Oct. 7, confirmed murdered; body held in Gaza

Kibbutz Be'eri announced on Thursday evening that Dror Or, who was abducted on October 7th, has been confirmed as murdered, with his body currently being held in Gaza.

The announcement comes after weeks of uncertainty following Dror Or's abduction during the violent attack that also claimed the life of his wife, Yonat.

The Or family's children, Noam, 17, and Alma, 13, were also kidnapped in the attack.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Both children were eventually released in a deal brokered in November.