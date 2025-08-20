Dutch defense expo bars Israeli firms from 2025 event

Recommended -

Israeli defense companies will be excluded from next year’s NIDV Exhibition Defense & Security (NEDS), the Netherlands’ largest defense industry showcase, according to reporting by the Israeli business daily Globes.

The event, focused heavily on the maritime sector, is set to take place in Rotterdam in November 2025. Industry leaders such as Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Elbit Systems, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have been regular exhibitors, presenting missile, drone, and naval defense technologies.

But in letters sent recently to Israeli firms, organizers confirmed that they will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming edition.

The move comes amid a broader shift in Dutch policy toward Israel.

In May, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp backed a legal review of the European Union’s association agreement with Israel, citing possible violations of international law.

The Netherlands has since pushed for trade restrictions at the EU level, including limiting Israeli access to the Horizon research and innovation program.

The Dutch government had already suspended arms exports to Israel in early 2024, following a court ruling issued months after the war in Gaza began in October 2023. Israeli companies also faced exclusion in June from the Eurosatory defense expo near Paris.

The 36th edition of NEDS will open on November 20, 2025, in Rotterdam.