Edan Alexander's father describes difficult conditions of captivity

Adi, the father of Edan Alexander who was released this week from Hamas captivity this week, spoke with The New York Times in an interview published Thursday, describing the harsh conditions in which his son was held during the 584 days he spent in the Gaza Strip. At one point the tunnel collapsed around him and injured his shoulder, his father said.

"His whole body has bedbug bites," said Adi. "His skin is in terrible condition." He sustained himself on a diet of pita, rice, brown beans, and black coffee, and his pale skin lacked sun exposure and was covered in red sores.

IDF Spokesperson's unit

In the early days, Alexander's head was covered with a sack. Bombs dropped by the IDF shook the tunnels "like an earthquake." Edan was tied, beaten and interrogated, said his father. But the interrogations were useless, as he had only been a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces for 10 months at the time of his capture. "There was nothing to interrogate him about. They knew about the arrangement of the I.D.F. much better than he did."

As more captives were released or died, his father said, Edan had more space. A short time after a ceasefire was announced in mid-January this year, he was given a cow's stomach and sheep's liver to eat. After Trump's swearing-in, he was moved to another tunnel with access to a shower and television.

Roy Avraham / GPO

"He was this goofy, funny guy," Adi recounted about him before he entered the army. "He’s still funny. I don’t think he’s a different person. He is simply tired."

Adi described his difficulties in coping with his son's captivity. "I can’t go and cry in front in him," Adi said. "I have to stay strong."

A native of Tenafly, New Jersey, who was born in Israel, Edan immigrated to Israel to enlist as a lone soldier. He was abducted from a military position during Hamas's terror attack on October 7, 2023, after volunteering to close for Shabbat. In November 2024, Hamas released a video featuring Edan, in which he addressed his family and the US president. On the eve of the last Passover seder, additional footage of Edan was released, addressing decision-makers: "Three weeks ago, Hamas was ready to release me, and Israel refused – why am I still here?"

With his release last Monday, it was clear that his physical condition had deteriorated. He struggled to walk and was assisted by the Red Cross staff. Nonetheless, he was smiling and standing on his feet. In addition, even though he was kidnapped as a soldier, he was dressed by Hamas in civilian clothes, not in a uniform, apparently at the request of the Americans.