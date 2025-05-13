Edan Alexander won't travel to Qatar to meet Trump, emir

Edan Alexander's family, a soldier released Monday after 584 days of Hamas captivity, announced Tuesday morning that he would not be going to Qatar to meet with US President Donald Trump, as originally planned.

"For now, Edan will not be going to Doha," said the family, who nevertheless will stay in "constant contact with the Trump administration."

"His medical condition requires rest. Edan will meet Trump later in the United States," the Alexander family clarified in a statement.

This decision is presumably related to the health condition of the young man, transferred to Ichilov Hospital, the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, for treatment immediately upon his release. According to sources close to the case, the trip to Qatar was conditional on the progress of his medical situation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that a telephone conversation took place this morning between the released soldier and the Israeli leader. According to Ynet, it was Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, who facilitated this exchange. Witkoff personally went to the bedside of Alexander and his family at the hospital, and has been with the family since before Alexander was freed.

The release took place Monday at the Reim border post, where his family was waiting for him with new clothes. Relatives had arrived from the United States a few hours earlier, accompanied by high-ranking American officials whom they had been in contact with since the beginning of the conflict, notably Witkoff and Adam Boehler, Trump's emissary for hostage matters.